Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,712 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 345,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $156.62 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

