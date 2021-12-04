Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $185.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

