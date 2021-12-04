Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 35,704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

