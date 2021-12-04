Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Raises Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.
Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Kenon has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Kenon Company Profile
