Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Raises Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Kenon has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.