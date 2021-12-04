Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KW opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

