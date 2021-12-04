KCS Wealth Advisory Has $386,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,122 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.