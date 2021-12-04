Kava.io Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00186821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00542373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.