Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KCLI remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

