Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

