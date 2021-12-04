Julie Wainwright Sells 45,365 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Saturday, November 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $241,719.61.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97.

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after acquiring an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.