JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

