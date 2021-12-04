JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA stock opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.