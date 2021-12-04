JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.92 ($240.81).

Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €188.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

