Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

