Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,235. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

