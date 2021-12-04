Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $427.27 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.65 and its 200-day moving average is $394.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

