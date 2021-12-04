Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Marriott International by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 301,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

MAR stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

