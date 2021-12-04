Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.