Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

NYSE:TRV opened at $149.16 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

