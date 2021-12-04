Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

