John J. Masterson Purchases 2,360 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,360 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $23,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BSBK opened at $10.17 on Friday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.