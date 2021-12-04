John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.