John Eber Sells 15,000 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IEA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

