John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
