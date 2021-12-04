John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

