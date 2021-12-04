JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.44 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

