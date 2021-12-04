JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

