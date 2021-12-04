JD Sports Fashion Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, December 8th (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JDSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from 1,350.00 to 270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

