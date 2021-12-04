JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 968.33 ($12.65).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 216.60 ($2.83). 3,702,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.