JavaScript Token (JS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 544.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $85,970.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.