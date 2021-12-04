Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:JPTXF opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Japan Petroleum Exploration has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

About Japan Petroleum Exploration

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co, Ltd. engages in the development, sale, production and exploration of oil, natural gas, and other energy resources. It operates through the following regional segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Others. The Japan segment deals with the exploration, development, production, purchase, sale, and transport of crude oil and natural gas; manufacture, purchase, sale, and transport of petroleum products; and contract operation of drilling wells.

