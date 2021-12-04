James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LINC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

