James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LINC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
