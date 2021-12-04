Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Italk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Get Italk alerts:

Italk stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Italk has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Italk by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.