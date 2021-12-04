Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $11.99 million and $2.46 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,493,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.