iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

IVW opened at $80.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

