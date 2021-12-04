iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.95 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

