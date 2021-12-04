iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

