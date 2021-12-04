iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

TUR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,331,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

