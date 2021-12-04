iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

