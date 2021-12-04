iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

