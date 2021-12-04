Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $109.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $126.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

