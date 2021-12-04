Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

