Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $140,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.27 and its 200-day moving average is $366.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

