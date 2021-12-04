Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

