Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $5.39 Per Share

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 5.39 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.001.

PDBC opened at $14.90 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 784,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

