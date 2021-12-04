Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

