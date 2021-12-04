Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,958,453 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,958,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.