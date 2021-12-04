Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCO. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.93 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.