Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

