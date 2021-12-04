Invesco Ltd. Buys 6,480 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $35.36 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

