Invesco Ltd. Buys 23,415 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE GCP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

